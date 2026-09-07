Festival Directors Stand Firm Against Political Pressures at Lumiere Summit

The growing political pressure faced by film and television festivals was a central theme during a panel discussion at the Lumière Summit in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France. Laurence Herszberg, the general director of Séries Mania, delivered a powerful call for the protection of programming autonomy, emphasizing the need for festivals to maintain their independence from political influences.

Artistic Integrity Over National Identity

Herszberg articulated a clear stance: “We don’t judge artists by their passport, we judge them by their works.” Her statement highlights the necessity for festivals to embrace diverse voices without succumbing to external pressures from various groups, including politicians and critics who may disagree with the representation of certain countries.

A Multifaceted Approach to Festivals

The panel, titled “Easy to Criticize, Impossible to Replace: Rethinking the Festival,” was moderated by Rajendra Roy, chief curator of film at MoMA. It gathered festival leaders from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, San Sebastián, Annecy, Mumbai, Durban, the Red Sea, and South by Southwest. The discussion explored three key areas: audience and community engagement, the festivals’ relationship with the media, and the increasing economic and political challenges faced by festival leadership.

The Challenges Ahead

Herszberg noted that the pressure confronted by festival directors like herself is intensifying. “We feel more and more under pressure from different groups,” she stated, underscoring the difficulty of controlling who attends and participates in these cultural gatherings. With more than 112,000 participants and over 4,000 professionals at this year’s Séries Mania, Herszberg reiterated the critical importance of protecting the platform for artists and continuing the fight for their rights.

Festival Leadership and Audience Development

Cameron Bailey, chief executive of the Toronto Film Festival, mirrored Herszberg’s sentiments, asserting that “filmmakers are not their nations, and shouldn’t be treated as such by anyone.” He emphasized TIFF’s efforts in cultivating young audiences through its Next Wave youth program, which encourages passion for cinema among the next generation of viewers.

Berlinale festival director Tricia Tuttle focused on audience development amidst political turmoil, advocating for initiatives that engage potential cinemagoers who have yet to connect deeply with film culture.

Cannes president Iris Knobloch highlighted the festival’s expansive reach with 40,000 accredited participants from 140 nations, showcasing the global talent represented at the festival.

The Power of Community and Accessibility

Faisal Baltyuor, chief executive of the Red Sea Film Foundation, shared his perspective on nurturing local talent, noting that his last event sold out every screening. This reflects the growing recognition of creative voices in the region, as evidenced by numerous films supported by the Foundation making their way to international platforms like Venice and Toronto.

Peter Debruge, director of the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, discussed the crucial role of studio films in attracting media attention, suggesting that these high-profile films act as a draw for audiences and press, ultimately aiding in the discovery of independent titles.

Conversely, Maialen Beloki from San Sebastián raised concerns about dwindling press resources, emphasizing that the rush for immediate news coverage often sacrifices thoughtful criticism and in-depth discussion of films.

Inclusive Access to Film Culture

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founding director of the Film Heritage Foundation and director of the MAMI Festival in Mumbai, advocated for making film accessible to all, noting that his screenings of restored films consistently attract significant audiences. He also highlighted the Independent outreach initiative, which collaborates with cinemas across India to promote independent films.

Mickaël Marin from the Annecy Animation Film Festival has been working to broaden the festival’s appeal beyond industry professionals by creating permanent exhibitions to attract general audiences.

Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute, articulated the unique challenges faced in Africa, where reaching audiences can be hindered by insufficient cinema infrastructure. She stressed the importance of engaging communities directly to foster love for cinema.

The Future of Film Festivals