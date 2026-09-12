Fast Forever: A Tribute to Paul Walker's Legacy

The future of the “Fast & Furious” franchise could see the return of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, thanks to advancements in AI technology. However, his brother Cody Walker has made it clear that he does not wish to participate in a potential digital resurrection for the upcoming film, “Fast Forever”.

Remembering Paul Walker

Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013 during the production of “Furious 7.” To honor his legacy, both Cody and Caleb Walker helped complete the film by standing in for their late brother. Digital face replacement technology was employed in specific scenes, most notably in the film’s emotional ending, often considered one of the franchise’s most powerful moments. Since then, Brian O’Conner has remained absent from the storyline, mentioned only by other characters.

Cody Walker’s Position on AI Resurrection

As speculation grows about Brian’s possible return in the eleventh and final installment of the series, Vin Diesel has hinted at such a development. Cody Walker recently stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he would not be involved if that happened. “My stance is, it’s what [Paul’s daughter] Meadow wants to see done; it’s her father. I would not be interested in doing that again,” he remarked, emphasizing the thoughtful way in which his brother’s character was written out of the franchise.

A Thoughtful Approach to Paul’s Legacy

Cody further expressed his appreciation for how Brian O’Conner’s story concluded: “I love the way his character exited the franchise. They didn’t kill him off; they didn’t do something cheesy like that. It’s beautiful; [Brian] is off raising his kids.” He acknowledged the potential for using AI, noting, “AI was not a thing back in 2014, so they could do that. There are years of footage that was never used from these other Fast films. They’re the best in the business; they can figure that out.”

The Brothers’ Aspirations for the Future

While Cody distanced himself from the idea of digitally resurrecting Paul, both he and Caleb have expressed a desire to continue their brother’s legacy in some capacity. Caleb previously mentioned the hope of having “a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day,” though Cody added that any revival of his character would need to be approached with great care and respect.

What Lies Ahead for “Fast Forever”