Exclusive Labor Day Discounts on Your Favorite Influencer's Sweatshirt Brand

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If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, it’s hard to miss Parke sweatshirts — they’ve taken TikTok by storm. This trendy brand has become a favorite among influencers and college students alike, quickly establishing itself as an essential part of modern casual wear, particularly among the Gen Z crowd that seems to have a finger on every fashion pulse.

The Rise of Parke

Founded in 2022 by Chelsea Parke Goles, Parke originally set out as a reworked vintage denim project. However, it has since transformed into a highly sought-after sweatshirt brand. The company’s success can largely be attributed to grassroots promotion via TikTok, word-of-mouth recommendations, and limited product launches that create a sense of urgency among consumers, especially on college campuses. Clips from spirit weeks and RushTok have turned Parke’s sweatshirts into unofficial campus uniforms.

Expanding Popularity and Collaborations

Parke’s influence continues to expand, recently marked by a collaboration with ’47 on August 25. This partnership offers reimagined classic campus styles, featuring trendy mockneck sweatshirts, tailored sweatpants, and relaxed dad hats that cater to its growing fanbase.

The Labor Day Sale:

Now is a particularly opportune time to pay attention, as Parke is offering a 20% discount on select styles for Labor Day. The sale started at 10 a.m. ET on September 4 and runs until midnight ET on September 6, just in time for the long holiday weekend. Given Parke’s rarity when it comes to markdowns, this limited-time offer is one not to miss.

What’s Included in the Sale?

The Labor Day event includes 20% off select styles, encompassing pieces from previous seasons, last year’s back-to-school collection, and various summer drops. This is a perfect chance for anyone who missed out on the season’s trending items to snag them at a discounted price. Best Everyday Staple Available in three colorways and limited sizes, depending on the hue you choose.

Conclusion

Parke’s scarcity contributes significantly to its appeal. Goles stated to Forbes in 2025 that the brand’s intentional launch schedule, featuring teaser posts and limited releases, builds anticipation and keeps customers engaged.

This strategy has proven effective; Parke generated an impressive $16 million in revenue in 2024 and drew over 3,500 attendees to a SoHo pop-up event in 2025, with another one planned for later this September. Goles has also been recognized in Forbes’ 2025 30 Under 30 list for Retail and Ecommerce.