Eva Pervolovici’s ‘Oceane’ Enlists New Co-Producer and Stars

Eva Pervolovici’s eagerly anticipated feature, “Oceane,” is gaining momentum with significant developments in its production lineup. With the film’s unique plot set to blend personal growth and activism, “Oceane” has captured industry attention by securing key partnerships and expert consultation. This bold narrative explores the journey of a young woman’s confrontation with climate challenges and societal corruption, making it an intriguing prospect for cinema enthusiasts and professionals alike.

International Collaboration Spearheads ‘Oceane’

Tudor Giurgiu’s Libra Film has joined forces to co-produce Romanian director Eva Pervolovici’s latest fiction film, “Oceane.” This collaboration marks a key step in bringing the film to life, following Pervolovici’s successful 2013 Berlinale entry, “Marussia.” Giurgiu is teaming up with Clémentine Mourão-Ferreira of the Bordeaux-based label so-cle, established in 2020. With more than two decades in the industry, Mourão-Ferreira has an impressive track record working alongside acclaimed directors such as Manoel de Oliveira and André Téchiné.

Star Power: Casting and Creative Team

“Oceane” has landed rising French talent Celeste Brunnquell, known for her role in “Being Maria,” to portray the titular character of the movie. Notably, the film’s script will benefit from the expertise of renowned French director Lucile Hadžihalilović, known for “The Ice Tower,” who will provide script consulting. This collaboration promises to bring a rich, multifaceted vision to the film’s storytelling.

Plot and Themes

The captivating narrative of “Oceane” follows Brunnquell’s character, a hypersensitive young woman wrestling with climate anxiety. Working as a technician on offshore wind turbines, her journey introduces her to two individuals in rural Romania: anti-corruption activist Alex and a non-verbal seven-year-old, Iulian. These encounters propel Oceane into a thrilling fight against a criminal network that spans European borders, marking a transformative chapter in her life.

Pervolovici describes the film as character-driven, embodying the feel of a road movie across borders, charting territories from France to Romania. She notes, “It’s a journey of self-knowledge that challenges the East-West myth,” highlighting a less common migration narrative from France to Romania. The story seeks to spotlight Bucharest’s vibrant, activist youth tackling societal issues post-Cold War.

Production Insights

At the Transilvania Film Festival, producer Mourão-Ferreira expressed her enthusiasm, citing her long-standing admiration for Pervolovici’s work as the catalyst for her involvement. “Oceane” aligns with her production label’s focus on female directors with distinct visions. Mourão-Ferreira is captivated by the film’s visual exploration of hypersensitivity, emphasizing Pervolovici’s unique ability to translate this concept visually.

Praised for her dynamic performance history, César-nominee Celeste Brunnquell has been celebrated by Mourão-Ferreira as “one of the most interesting French actors of her generation.” The producer also values the strategic collaboration with Giurgiu, recognizing his profound understanding of the Romanian film industry as essential to the project’s success.

With plans to commence shooting in early 2026 and development support from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, “Oceane” is poised to be a compelling cinematic journey, marrying personal and political narratives in a unique exploration of contemporary issues.