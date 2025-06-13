Boston University Confronts Sexual Harassment Claims Involving Alex Cooper

Boston University has taken a stand in response to sexual harassment allegations made by former soccer player Alex Cooper. Addressing claims against her former coach, Nancy Feldman, the university has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe campus environment. The allegations surfaced through Cooper’s new docuseries, sparking a conversation about how educational institutions handle such serious accusations.

University’s Official Response

Following Alex Cooper’s accusations against Nancy Feldman, Boston University made its position clear. “Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment,” they shared with E! News on June 13. The institution emphasized its strong support system, highlighting the resources and staff available for student wellbeing. The statement assured that there is a comprehensive reporting process through the Equal Opportunity Office.

The university further encouraged community members to voice any concerns, reinforcing its dedication to a safe campus for everyone. This public statement underscored Boston University’s commitment to addressing sexual harassment allegations promptly and effectively.

Allegations from the Docuseries

Alex Cooper released her docuseries, “Call Her Alex,” on June 10, detailing the abuse she claims to have suffered. In the docuseries, she openly criticized both the university and Feldman for allegedly mishandling the situation. The revelations in the series have drawn significant attention, prompting discussions on the responsibilities of educational institutions in similar scenarios.

Cooper’s Personal Account

On June 12, Cooper expressed her disappointment and betrayal in an Instagram post. She described Nancy Feldman as a trusted figure who was expected to support and protect her. “But instead, she made my life a living hell and abused her power over me,” she wrote, capturing the emotional turmoil she says she endured.

The allegations against a figure once admired for her leadership underscore the complexity and gravity of addressing sexual harassment in academic settings. Boston University’s response highlights its awareness and proactive measures to ensure student safety and trust aren’t compromised.