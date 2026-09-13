Essential Fall Wardrobe Pieces Spotlighted by LoveShackFancy's Founder

LoveShackFancy has carved out a niche known for its romantic, ultra-feminine designs, characterized by dreamy florals, playful bows, and vintage-inspired garments. As a beloved brand, it offers whimsical pieces that appeal to those wanting to elevate their wardrobes with a touch of charm.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen: The Visionary Behind LoveShackFancy

At New York Fashion Week, the founder and creative director, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, shared the brand’s inspiring origins during an interview with E!. Reflecting on her journey, Hessel Cohen recounted how her aspirations for the perfect dress sparked the inception of LoveShackFancy. Before launching her brand, she spent eight and a half years as an editor at Cosmopolitan, where her frustration with unavailable styles became the catalyst for her creative venture.

The Spark of Inspiration

“Yes. Bridesmaids dress,” Hessel Cohen explained, pulling back the curtain on her beginnings. “I was an editor for about eight and a half years, and I couldn’t find a dress I wanted. So I made my bridesmaids dresses, and that’s what happened!” Her determination to fulfill her vision led her to create a halter dress that became an early favorite. “A lot of side boob. Everyone loved it,” she said, illustrating the enthusiasm that surrounded her designs. After making samples and selling them to friends, the seeds of LoveShackFancy were sown, setting the stage for a brand dedicated to whimsy and romance.

Must-Have Pieces for Fall

As we transition into the fall season, Hessel Cohen shared insight into three essential pieces that she believes everyone should have in their wardrobe. While she didn’t disclose specifics during the interview, fans eagerly anticipate her suggestions, knowing they will embody the signature charm and elegance LoveShackFancy is renowned for.