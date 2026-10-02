Erik Bright Takes the Helm as PMK Entertainment's EVP of Content

After years of building his own firm, Erik Bright is making a significant career transition by joining the corporate world. The esteemed communications executive and strategist has been appointed as the executive vice president of content and strategic communications at PMK Entertainment.

Leadership Role at PMK Entertainment

Based in Los Angeles, Bright will oversee a bicoastal content publicity team that supports film and TV campaigns. Additionally, he will play a pivotal role in PMK Entertainment’s global strategic communications practice. This marks a notable shift from his previous position as president and CEO of Prodigy Public Relations, a firm he founded and operated for 16 years.

Despite this new role, Bright is not completely stepping away from his previous ventures. He will be integrating his content and corporate business portfolio into PMK Entertainment and will report directly to Dennis Dembia, the firm’s president of strategic communications.

Bright’s Impact on the Industry

Cindi Berger, CEO of PMK Entertainment, expressed confidence in Bright’s abilities, stating, “Erik brings an exceptional combination of creative vision, deep industry relationships, and strategic communications expertise to PMK. His track record of building a successful agency and delivering impactful campaigns makes him a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

Alan Nierob, president of PMK Entertainment, emphasized Bright’s dual strengths, saying that he will enhance both the bi-coastal content team and the strategic communications practice led by Dembia.

A Trusted Leader in Communications

Dembia shared his longstanding respect for Bright, noting his “resolute” commitment and impressive relationship-building skills. He highlighted Bright’s experience in orchestrating innovative campaigns for numerous films and TV series while simultaneously excelling as a corporate media strategist. “Having experienced, forward-thinking leaders like Erik creates leverageable strategic efficiencies,” Dembia stated. “His leadership will be vital as we focus on unlocking new opportunities for our clients across the entertainment, media, and sports ecosystem.”

Bright’s Reflections on His Career

Bright himself conveyed his excitement about joining PMK Entertainment, saying, “I’ve long admired what they’ve built. It’s one of the most respected names in entertainment communications, with a legacy few agencies can match. Building Prodigy over the past 16 years has been the privilege of my career, and I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done for our clients and filmmakers.” He continued, “PMK offers the scale and resources to take that work even further, and I look forward to bringing my experience to a team that shares my commitment to smart, results-driven communications.”

A Stellar Track Record

At Prodigy Public Relations, Bright led campaigns for a diverse range of clients, including studios, independent distributors, and content creators. His impressive list of credits features campaigns for acclaimed works such as Crash, Sideways, Little Miss Sunshine, Margin Call, and Promising Young Woman, among many others.

Additionally, he managed campaigns for upcoming projects including James McAvoy’s directorial debut California Schemin’, the thriller Hallow Road starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, and the Elizabeth Banks-starring film Dreamquil.

A Journey Through the Industry

Before founding Prodigy, Bright was a partner and vice president at Insignia PR and Media Strategies. He began his career at Eddie Michaels & Associates, where he initially worked with notable celebrities, including Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston.