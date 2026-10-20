Enhanced Beatles Story Exhibit Makes Waves in Liverpool

The Beatles Story, an immersive experience celebrating the legendary band, is set for a major upgrade in its hometown of Liverpool. Under the stewardship of Apple Corps Ltd., the exhibit will relocate from Albert Dock to a more expansive 100,000-square-foot space at the former St Johns Market, conveniently situated across from Liverpool Lime Street Station.

Paul McCartney Reflects on Liverpool’s Influence

Expressing his deep connection to Liverpool, Paul McCartney stated, “I love Liverpool. It’s part of who I am, it’s part of who The Beatles are. If you’d told us this was going to happen when we were hanging out and getting started we’d never have believed it.” He further elaborated on the extraordinary plans from the Apple Corps team, recalling the journey that took The Beatles from Liverpool to global fame and back home. “I can’t wait for people to be able to step into our story and share the experience,” he added.

Investment and Expansion of The Beatles Legacy

With Apple Corps Ltd. now at the helm, The Beatles Story will benefit from enhanced resources, promising an even richer experience for fans. Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene emphasized the significance of this move, stating, “Liverpool birthed the greatest band in history and today we are announcing a new experience in the city that does justice to that legacy.” He compared the new exhibit to iconic destinations like Graceland and Dollywood, reinforcing its potential to be a world-class attraction right in the city where it all began.

Immersive Experiences and Charity Initiatives

Notably, The Beatles Story will coincide with the theatrical release of a four-part Beatles biopic series directed by Sam Mendes, scheduled for April 2028. This collaboration will allow Apple Corps to incorporate sets and props from the films, enabling fans to experience recreations of key locations in the Beatles’ history, including the Cavern Club, Abbey Road, Shea Stadium, and Savile Row.

Moreover, proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit The Apple Corps Liverpool Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting emerging artists in the region. Ringo Starr remarked, “Liverpool was, and still is, music city,” highlighting the importance of giving back to the community. He expressed enthusiasm for the expanded experience, noting, “It is great to be part of this – deep down I am still a scouser – I love what Apple (Corps) and Liverpool are doing.”

Future Endeavors