Empowering Women: Industry Icons Unite with Celebrities for Change

On the evening of September 23, 2026, the Beverly Hills Hotel played host to a stellar gathering for Variety‘s Power of Women event, where industry leaders and renowned stars mingled to honor female empowerment and philanthropy. This highly anticipated annual event celebrates the vital contributions of women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Star-Studded Attendance

The night was alive with the presence of influential executives and celebrities from major studios and platforms. Industry notables included Warner Bros. TV Group’s Channing Dungey, Disney’s Debra OConnell and Yvett Merino, Amazon’s Kelly Day and Sue Kroll, along with Netflix’s Pamela Levine, Tracey Pakosta, and others. Stars in attendance included Paige DeSorbo, Stassi Schroeder, Karen Pittman, and Paula Patton, contributing to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

A Night of Recognition

Hosted by comedian Iliza Shlesinger, the evening was dedicated to acknowledging the philanthropic efforts of honorees Jennifer Hudson, Pearlena Igbokwe, Melissa McCarthy, and Sharon Stone. Their impactful work was celebrated alongside numerous women featured in Variety‘s annual Women’s Impact Report, highlighting the significant contributions of women across the industry.

Notable Guests and Their Contributions

Several prominent figures attended the event, each making noteworthy contributions to their respective fields. Among them were:

Karen Pittman: Actress, writer, and producer, joined by her peers Courtney Kemp and Channing Dungey.

Actress, writer, and producer, joined by her peers Courtney Kemp and Channing Dungey. Aline Brosh McKenna: The acclaimed screenwriter notable for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

The acclaimed screenwriter notable for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” Ayo Davis: President of Disney Kids & Family, highlighting the importance of children’s programming.

President of Disney Kids & Family, highlighting the importance of children’s programming. Johanna Fuentes: Executive VP at HYBE America, attended alongside several high-profile communications leads.

Executive VP at HYBE America, attended alongside several high-profile communications leads. Michelle McGuire: Chief data and AI officer for Deloitte’s U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Partnership, representing the intersection of sports and technology.

Influencer Presence

Social media influencers and television personalities like Paige DeSorbo and Stassi Schroeder brought a contemporary flair to the gathering, showcasing the blend of social media influence with traditional media storytelling.

Celebrating Impact and Change