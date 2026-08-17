Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone Star in A24's Bold Comedy

Comedian Ramy Youssef is set to make his feature directorial debut with Martha & Muhammad, a timely comedy being produced and financed by A24. The film, which features screen legend Sharon Stone, delves into the complexities of a relationship between a white widowed socialite in New York and a young Muslim man. It promises to tackle vital themes such as class, religion, immigration, and age, serving as a significant showcase for both Youssef and Stone.

Production and Background

Youssef not only stars in the project but also penned the script and is producing it through his Cairo Cowboy production banner. Collaborating alongside him are Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, and Josh Safdie from Central, as well as Christopher Storer and Tyson Bidner for American Light & Fixture. While A24 has not disclosed specific details regarding the project, production is expected to commence this fall.

Cultural Context and Significance

Martha & Muhammad arrives at a pivotal moment in American culture when issues surrounding Middle Eastern representation and the American-Muslim experience are becoming increasingly prominent. Political figures, such as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, have been at the forefront of discussions on these important topics.

Youssef’s Journey

Youssef has long been a vocal advocate for the Muslim-American experience, using his platform as a stand-up comedian and through his acclaimed Hulu series Ramy. His work has garnered him a Golden Globe, a Peabody Award, and multiple Emmy nominations for both acting and directing.

A Flourishing Partnership with A24

This film marks the latest collaboration between Youssef and A24, which has proven to be a fruitful partnership. Together, they have previously created the hit series Ramy and Youssef’s critically acclaimed comedy specials, Feelings and More Feelings, both of which received nominations for Critics’ Choice and Writers Guild Awards. Additionally, they collaborated on the popular animated series #1 Happy Family USA, which is set to return for its second season on Prime Video.

Sharon Stone’s Recent Projects

Sharon Stone, known for her iconic roles in films such as Basic Instinct and Casino, has been experiencing a renaissance in her career. Recently, she appeared in HBO’s third season of Euphoria and is finishing up projects like David Mamet’s Speed the Plow alongside Ben Mendelsohn. Stone also has several upcoming films, including In Memoriam with Marc Maron and Babies opposite Seth Rogen and Anna Kendrick.

Representation and Expectations