Emma Stone Shares Insight on Joaquin Phoenix and Viral Bee Drama

Emma Stone recently shared her experiences working alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the film “Eddington” and reflected on a humorous viral incident involving a bee at Cannes with Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler. As Stone continues to captivate audiences, her insights into these recent projects illuminate her dynamic interactions both on and off the screen.

Working With Joaquin Phoenix in “Eddington”

Emma Stone expressed her appreciation for the rehearsal process with Joaquin Phoenix while working on “Eddington.” At the film’s premiere in West Hollywood, she acknowledged how beneficial rehearsals can be, despite her ambivalence towards them. “Rehearsal is a little bit of a mixed bag for me,” Stone admitted. “Sometimes I really enjoy it, and sometimes I think it might ruin everything, but this was one of the good ones.”

In Ari Aster’s “Eddington,” Phoenix plays the role of a sheriff in a small New Mexico town during the COVID pandemic. His character surprises everyone, including his wife, portrayed by Stone, with a mayoral run against the incumbent, played by Pedro Pascal. The film also stars Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, and several other notable actors, creating a compelling ensemble.

Stone fondly recalled her first day on set with Phoenix, stating, “It was cool. He was a cowboy. He was [Sheriff] Joe.”

The Viral Bee Incident at Cannes

At the Cannes world premiere, a light-hearted moment involving Pascal and Butler went viral as they attempted to shoo away a bee from Stone. Emma Stone laughed off rumors that the incident was a clever promotional stunt for her other upcoming film, “Bugonia.” “Wouldn’t that have been an incredible idea,” she mused. “It’s just Pedro trying to help me out with a bee, and Austin blowing it seemingly into my face like, ‘Bugonia, coming soon!’”

The coincidence was further fueled by the release of the “Bugonia” trailer by Focus Features hours before the “Eddington” premiere. The trailer depicts Jesse Plemons in a beekeeper’s suit, tying humorously to the buzz at Cannes.

Upcoming Film Releases

“Eddington” is set to enthrall audiences in theaters on July 18. Emma Stone’s next film, “Bugonia,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, will have a limited release on October 24, followed by a wide expansion on October 31. These projects continue to showcase Stone’s versatile talent in bringing unique characters to life on screen.

Emma Stone remains an engaging and talented presence in Hollywood, whether she’s stepping into a challenging role with Joaquin Phoenix or sharing memorable off-screen moments at international film festivals. Her upcoming films promise to further cement her status as a remarkable actress in the industry.