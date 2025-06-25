Robert Downey Jr. Praises Pedro Pascal’s Rise, Invites Him On Set

In a recent feature with Vanity Fair, the growing stardom of Pedro Pascal caught the attention of legendary actor Robert Downey Jr., who praised Pascal’s rise in the industry. As they prepare to share the screen in the eagerly awaited Marvel film, “Avengers: Doomsday,” Downey’s appreciation for his co-star exemplifies the collaborative spirit that fuels Hollywood. This genuine camaraderie between Downey and Pascal shines through, reinforcing Downey’s faith in the industry and heralding a promising partnership on set.

On-Set Bonds: A New Era in Marvel

Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. have developed a notable bond while filming “Avengers: Doomsday” at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., ahead of its December 2026 debut. Downey, known for his iconic role as Iron Man, takes a dramatic turn as the villain Doctor Doom. Pascal, on the other hand, is making waves by stepping into the Marvel universe as Reed Richards, a role he will first portray in July’s “Fantastic Four: First Steps.” During filming, Downey hosts “homework days” with the cast at his home to foster creativity and collaboration, though Pascal plays coy about revealing details of these sessions, teasing with a simple, “Very good question.”

Downey’s Endorsement and Pascal’s Rise

The relationship between the two actors is emblematic of a supportive and evolving industry. Downey expressed admiration for Pascal’s career journey, stating, “Pascal’s slow trajectory to becoming a household name who is on a wildly hot streak kind of reaffirms my faith in our industry.” This endorsement is particularly poignant as Pascal navigates the mixed reception to his casting as Reed Richards. In the face of skepticism, Pascal leaned on Downey’s generosity and support, overcoming doubts about his suitability for the role.

Perspectives from Fellow Co-Stars

Pascal’s appeal extends beyond the Marvel universe. His “Fantastic Four” co-star Vanessa Kirby commended his openness, noting, “He doesn’t have much armor, so he shows himself to you straight away, and you trust that person because he’s revealing himself to you in this very brave way.” Such authenticity has made Pascal a cherished co-star and friend across projects.

More Than Just “Internet’s Daddy”

Bella Ramsey, who formed a close connection with Pascal during their collaboration on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” shared her concerns about Pascal’s internet persona. Known as the “internet’s daddy,” Pascal has embraced the playful moniker. Yet Ramsey hopes people see beyond the joke, saying, “I want to protect him from that whole joke of becoming the internet’s daddy. You’re so much more.”

To delve deeper into this captivating dynamic, visit Vanity Fair for the complete cover story on Pedro Pascal.