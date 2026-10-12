Emma Slater Reveals Shocking Motive Behind Jackson Olson's Waltz Move

Emma Slater, the talented professional dancer from Dancing With the Stars, recently addressed some fan criticism regarding her performance on the show. After a particular incident during the Oct. 7 episode, where her footwork with partner Jackson Olson was questioned, Slater took to social media to clarify her choreography choices.

Clarifying Performance Choices

Following a TikTok video that pointed out a potential technical error in her waltz to “Without You” by Mariah Carey, Slater responded to a user’s comment that suggested her “sickled foot ruined the entire dance.” In her reply, she explained that the controversial move was deliberate. “Guys I get it!!!” she wrote on the TikTok video dated Oct. 10. “In this dance you have to keep your foot on the floor to stop CAI from docking a point and this is what I was doing, trying for my life!!!!!”

Aiming to Avoid Deductions

Slater elaborated on the challenges of performing while being “dragged backwards,” which contributed to the appearance of her footwork. “But because I was being dragged backwards that was what it looked like without me bending my leg!!” she added. “But I did it to stop him being docked a point.” This insight provides a glimpse into the intricacies of competitive dancing, where even small adjustments can be crucial to scoring.