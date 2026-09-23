Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Current Bond with Mariah Carey

In a recent conversation, Nick Cannon took time to clarify his current relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Nearly a decade after their divorce, the Drumline star shared that their connection is more robust than ever, especially as they navigate co-parenting their 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Communication for the Kids

Cannon revealed that he and Carey communicate almost daily, specifically focusing on their children’s needs. In an interview with Us Weekly, published on September 23, he expressed surprise at rumors suggesting they aren’t close: “We talk almost every day or every other day, specifically just about the kids. We were laughing about [reports we’re not close]. I was like, ‘Who is telling people that?’”

Romantic Rumors and Future Insights

While Cannon emphasized their healthy co-parenting dynamic, he hinted that fans may have to wait for his upcoming Netflix docuseries, set to premiere this winter, to learn more about the potential for rekindling their romance. “On the flip side, I’ve heard we’re getting back together,” he stated. “I’ll deliver the truth with the doc. I’m always open [to that].”

A Positive Separation