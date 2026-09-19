Emma Slater Suffers Shocking Toenail Injury During Dance Rehearsal

As fans eagerly tune in to watch their favorite celebrities showcase their dance moves on Dancing With the Stars, many may wonder just how much the contestants are making behind the scenes. The financial stakes of appearing on this popular competition series can be surprisingly high, with payouts that increase as the competition progresses.

Contestants’ Initial Earnings

According to a 2019 report by Variety, contestants earn a base salary of $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the series. This initial payout sets the stage for potential earnings, as contestants who make it past these early rounds are rewarded with additional compensation each week.

Weekly Earnings and Maximum Potential

The payout structure for Dancing With the Stars becomes even more lucrative after the first couple of weeks. According to the same sources, successful contestants can earn up to $295,000 over the course of the competition. However, there are claims from contest participants that suggest the potential for even higher earnings. Radio personality Bobby Bones, who won season 27 alongside partner Sharna Burgess, revealed that his earnings were notably higher.

Bobby Bones’ Earnings Breakdown

On a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bobby Bones shared insights on the earnings structure for the show. He explained that while there is no pay for the first episode, contestants receive $10,000 for their second, and the amounts increase incrementally. Bones noted, “I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” By the end of his journey on the show, he estimated his total earnings to be close to $400,000, with a base salary of around $110,000.

Lack of Official Confirmation

Despite these figures being circulated by sources close to the show, ABC has not publicly confirmed any of the contestant payout amounts. This leaves fans curious about how the financial aspects of the show truly function and whether the earnings are consistent across all contestants.