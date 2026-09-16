Emma Slater Expresses Shock at Dancing With the Stars Scores

The premiere of the latest season of Dancing With the Stars brought a mix of excitement and nerves, particularly for its contestants. With the judges’ scores now in play, performers are feeling the weight of competition, but there are also words of reassurance from those involved in the show.

Reassurances from Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough, the host of Dancing With the Stars, took a moment to comfort the cast, emphasizing that they shouldn’t let the judges’ scores get to them just yet. “Nobody should be freaking out just yet,” she assured the contestants, which helped to lighten the atmosphere on what can be an intense and pressure-filled night.

Feeling the Pressure on Stage