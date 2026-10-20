Emily Vespa Leaves Kovert Creative for Birch Public Relations

Publicist Emily Vespa has embarked on a new chapter in her career, joining Birch Public Relations, a boutique publicity firm founded by Jillian Roscoe and Alla Plotkin. Vespa, a seasoned talent representative, previously worked at Kovert Creative, where she represented clients across comedy, television, and entertainment since 2021.
Joining Birch Public Relations
At Birch, Vespa will collaborate closely with Roscoe and Plotkin to craft innovative strategic campaigns for their diverse client roster. She will not only maintain her current roster, which includes notable talent such as D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Adam Pally, Ed Weeks, Zarna Garg, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and Fiona Dourif, but also expand it with new signings.
A Strong Foundation in Public Relations
Throughout her career, Vespa has built a robust reputation in the public relations industry. Prior to her role at Kovert, she gained valuable experience at PMK*BNC and PMK/HBH, and she started her journey at Patricola-Lust PR. Her extensive background enables her to bring a wealth of knowledge and a strong network of industry relationships to Birch.
Shared Vision and Excitement
Expressing her enthusiasm about the move, Vespa stated, “I’m excited to join Jillian and Alla at Birch and build this next chapter together. They are incredibly talented publicists who lead with integrity and generosity and are deeply committed to their clients and team. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and relationships to Birch and finding creative, strategic ways to elevate the profiles of both established and emerging talent.”
Welcoming Vespa to the Team
In a joint statement, Roscoe and Plotkin expressed their delight at Vespa’s addition to the team: “We are thrilled to welcome Emily to Birch. She has an impeccable reputation, strong industry relationships, years of experience, and her strategic and thoughtful approach makes her a great fit for the agency.”
The Birch Team and Client Roster
Since its inception in 2023, Birch has quickly established itself in the public relations landscape. Roscoe, who previously held a senior vice president position at ID-PR for 21 years, founded the firm after a successful tenure at her former agency. Plotkin, also an ID-PR veteran with 16 years of experience, joined Birch as a partner shortly after its founding. In addition to Roscoe and Plotkin, Vespa will work alongside colleagues Kaitlyn Horton, Macy Rivet, Emilia Caligiuri, and Dani Tanner. Birch’s impressive client roster also includes acclaimed names like Sarah Paulson, Donald Glover, Sharon Horgan, and many more.