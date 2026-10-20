Emily Vespa Leaves Kovert Creative for Birch Public Relations

Publicist Emily Vespa has embarked on a new chapter in her career, joining Birch Public Relations, a boutique publicity firm founded by Jillian Roscoe and Alla Plotkin. Vespa, a seasoned talent representative, previously worked at Kovert Creative, where she represented clients across comedy, television, and entertainment since 2021.

Joining Birch Public Relations

At Birch, Vespa will collaborate closely with Roscoe and Plotkin to craft innovative strategic campaigns for their diverse client roster. She will not only maintain her current roster, which includes notable talent such as D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Adam Pally, Ed Weeks, Zarna Garg, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and Fiona Dourif, but also expand it with new signings.

A Strong Foundation in Public Relations

Throughout her career, Vespa has built a robust reputation in the public relations industry. Prior to her role at Kovert, she gained valuable experience at PMK*BNC and PMK/HBH, and she started her journey at Patricola-Lust PR. Her extensive background enables her to bring a wealth of knowledge and a strong network of industry relationships to Birch.

Shared Vision and Excitement

Expressing her enthusiasm about the move, Vespa stated, “I’m excited to join Jillian and Alla at Birch and build this next chapter together. They are incredibly talented publicists who lead with integrity and generosity and are deeply committed to their clients and team. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and relationships to Birch and finding creative, strategic ways to elevate the profiles of both established and emerging talent.”

Welcoming Vespa to the Team

In a joint statement, Roscoe and Plotkin expressed their delight at Vespa’s addition to the team: “We are thrilled to welcome Emily to Birch. She has an impeccable reputation, strong industry relationships, years of experience, and her strategic and thoughtful approach makes her a great fit for the agency.”

The Birch Team and Client Roster