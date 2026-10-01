Ella Langley Defies Haters After Surpassing Mariah Carey Record

Country singer Ella Langley is embracing her success while also standing tall against criticism. Her recent hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” not only skyrocketed to the top of the charts but also dethroned pop icon Mariah Carey from her impressive 22-week reign on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a historic achievement as the longest-running No. 1 song in history.

Facing the Critics

At a concert in Columbus, Ohio, on September 25, Langley opened up about the scrutiny she’s faced since rising to prominence. “I don’t think I’ve ever had more opinions on myself in my life than I have in this last year,” she shared with her audience, a sentiment echoed in a video that has since circulated on social media. She emphasized how every aspect of her life—how she looks, speaks, dresses, moves, sings, and writes—has come under the microscope.

A Journey of Self-Acceptance

Admitting it was challenging to cope with such intense scrutiny, the 27-year-old artist reflected on her feelings during this tumultuous period. “At first it bothered me,” Langley confessed. “I was like, ‘What am I going to do about this? If this is what I’m signing up to do, I don’t know about this.’” Her passion for music remains strong, yet she candidly expressed doubts about whether she possessed the resilience to handle the ongoing criticism.

Empowering Through Music