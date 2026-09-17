Elijah Blue Allman Faces Felony Charge in New Hampshire

In a developing story out of New Hampshire, Elijah Blue Allman, the son of pop icon Cher and the late Allman Brothers frontman Gregg Allman, faces serious legal troubles following his indictment on a felony criminal mischief charge. The incident leading to this charge occurred in early March when Allman allegedly broke into a woman’s home, triggering a police investigation after the homeowner found him smoking a cigarette on her couch while she hid in a closet.

Incident Details and Charges

The indictment, reported by Rolling Stone, states that Allman “purposely damaged the property of (the alleged victim) by breaking a glass window” — an act for which he allegedly had no legal justification. The Rockingham County grand jury estimated the property damage to exceed $1,500.

Allman, now 50 years old, has been held at a locked psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire since his arrest on March 1. Initially, he faced multiple charges, including burglary and breach of bail, stemming from a separate incident at St. Paul’s School just two days prior. Following his arrest, he was committed under an adult order dated March 2.

Police Response and Findings

The Windham Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in progress at approximately 9:47 a.m. on March 1. Arriving officers discovered fresh footprints in the snow leading to the back door, where a glass pane had been shattered. Upon entering the home, they found Allman seated on the living room couch. The homeowner, who had sought refuge in a closet when Allman entered, confirmed that he did not have her permission to be there.

While nothing was reported missing from the home, investigators later noted a cigarette burn on the living room rug near where Allman had been sitting.

Prior Legal Issues and Family Response

Allman had been out on bail following his earlier arrest on February 27, where he was charged with trespassing, criminal threatening, and simple assault after allegedly gaining access to St. Paul’s School by claiming he was a prospective parent. During this incident, he reportedly became confrontational, using a cane to poke a student.

Following these back-to-back arrests, Cher renewed efforts to establish a court-ordered conservatorship over her son’s affairs, this time seeking professional management over his finances instead of assuming that role herself. Despite an earlier attempt in 2023, which Allman strongly contested, she now argues that he is in dire need of guidance due to his ongoing struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Legal Proceedings Moving Forward

In her renewed petition filed in April, Cher described Allman’s situation as “dire on multiple fronts,” citing severe deterioration in both his mental health and financial standing. She highlighted that “Elijah’s situation has become dire on multiple fronts. His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible, and his drug dependency is at its worst,” calling him “gravely disabled.”

A judge declined to grant an emergency conservatorship in late April due to a possible jurisdictional issue. The New Hampshire State Hospital, where Allman is currently residing, has sought guardianship of his person and estate, proposing his brothers, Chaz Bono and Devon Allman, as co-guardians. Additionally, Allman’s wife, Mariangela King Allman, has applied to be appointed as guardian if a conservatorship is deemed necessary in California.