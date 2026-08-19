Cher's Legal Battle Intensifies Over Son Amid Wife's Claims

The legal battle surrounding Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, is intensifying as his wife, Marieangela King Allman, fights against the superstar’s efforts to establish a court-ordered conservatorship over him. Cher’s petition arises amid serious concerns about Allman’s mental health and his legal troubles, but King Allman argues she is best suited to manage his financial affairs during this challenging time.

Background of the Case



In a new legal filing obtained by Rolling Stone, King Allman asserts that the only son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman is not in immediate danger while he is confined in a psychiatric facility in New Hampshire. She claims she had previously withdrawn from divorce proceedings at her husband’s request and thus should be prioritized if a judge deems he needs assistance managing his affairs. She is contesting Cher’s bid to appoint a professional fiduciary to oversee Allman’s finances.

“This action is not protective intervention but part of an adversarial campaign of stripping me of my role as Elijah’s spouse and ability to fulfill that role,” King Allman stated in her filing. She added that Allman “vehemently opposed” Cher’s earlier attempts to be named his conservator amid concerns about his severe mental health and substance abuse issues.

Concerns About Conservatorship



In her latest filing, King Allman expressed concern that the appointment of a conservator chosen by Cher would not serve Allman’s best interests and could be perceived as punitive. She contends that such a move could hinder Allman’s recovery process due to his fragile mental state.

Allman’s legal troubles became public after his series of arrests in New Hampshire, including incidents at St. Paul’s School, where he allegedly made threats and later broke into a woman’s house, leading to subsequent charges of trespassing, criminal threats, and burglary. Details of these incidents reveal a troubling pattern in Allman’s behavior, contributing to Cher’s renewed concerns for his wellbeing.

Family Dynamics and Legal Maneuvering



King Allman also highlights a lack of communication from other family members. She claims that Elijah’s brothers, Devon Allman and Chaz Bono, sought guardianship over him in a separate New Hampshire court proceeding without her knowledge. She only discovered their actions after the court had already made decisions regarding the guardianship status, complicating her position further.

She believes her status as Allman’s wife grants her “statutory preference” over others in the family for managing his financial matters. Furthermore, she argues that their finances are closely intertwined, which adds weight to her claim for conservatorship, particularly given the potential legal ramifications regarding outstanding debts, including tax issues that may affect her as well.

Next Steps in the Proceedings



King Allman expresses her willingness to serve as conservator, promising to collaborate with Elijah’s existing professionals to stabilize his financial situation. “I am ready, willing, and able to serve as conservator to the best of my ability,” she stated, emphasizing her commitment to addressing the ongoing financial issues impacting her husband.