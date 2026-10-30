Elevate Your Holiday Feast with Alex Guarnaschelli’s Kitchen Collection

As the holiday season approaches and families gather for festive meals, celebrity chef and Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli has unveiled her inaugural kitchen and cookware collection, now available at HSN. Designed with both culinary novices and seasoned cooks in mind, this collection is the perfect addition to any kitchen, whether for personal use or as a thoughtful gift.

Versatile Cooking Essentials

Real Food Offerings

In addition to cookware, the collection features a selection of delicious food items that can accompany your holiday feasts. Home cooks can indulge in six pounds of Guarnaschelli’s signature cookie dough, perfect for holiday baking, as well as four pounds of Black Angus prime rib to impress your guests at Thanksgiving or any holiday gathering.

Perfect for Every Holiday Occasion