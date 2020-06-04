Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson To Donald Trump: ‘Where Are You?’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not pleased. The 48-year-old actor and former wrestler took to social media late Wednesday evening to share a company and passionate message straight focused on Head of state Donald Trump.

Though Johnson didn’t address Trump by name, he started his eight-minute-long video by asking, “Where are you? Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader right now? Currently, when our nation is down on its knees, asking, pleading, harm, upset, irritated, suffering, pleading, and begging with its arms out just intending to be listened to.”

Johnson is referencing the ongoing protests against authorities cruelty throughout the nation and around the world following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old black guy that passed away after a police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes.

Johnson spoke up for the Black Lives Matter movement, describing, “Of course all lives issue, every single one. All lives matter since we as Americans rely on inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, our company believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all. That’s what our team believes in. So, of course, all lives issue. But in this minute right now, this specifying, pivotal, explosive minute where our nation is down on its knees, the floorboards of our nation are ending up being unhinged, at this moment, we should say the words, black lives issue.”

The Ballers celebrity went on to call out the president for his choice to use military force versus militants.

“There is a military force that has been released on our very own individuals. Looters, yes. Crooks. However, on militants, who are pleading and begging, our militants that are in pain?”, he stated. “You would certainly be surprised just how individuals hurting would certainly respond when you state, ‘I appreciate you.’ When you say to them, ‘I’m listening to you.'”.

In addition to calling out American leadership, Johnson acknowledged nations all over the world who have also come out in demonstration.

“I wish to take a minute now to say thanks to the globe for standing up with us in our fight for equality, to normalize equal rights,” he stated. “I want to thank all these countries all over the world, incredible, motivating, gorgeous display screens of uniformity… We see you, we thanks, we enjoy you.”.

Johnson, who has shared political rate of interest in the past, acknowledged that he’s not a politician and has never been elected to office.

“I am not the head of state of the USA. However, I am a guy, and I’m a dad that cares so deeply about my household, concerning my youngsters, and the world that they will certainly reside in,” the dad of three said. “I care so deeply regarding our nation and every person in it. That’s who I am. I am an annoyed man, and I’m let down, I’m angry. However, I’m also doing my finest to stay focused and as calm as I can perhaps remain in the pocket to make the best decision for my household and make the best choices for our nation.”.

Johnson finished the message by advising his fans and fellow Americans to be their leaders…

“As we remain to await that leader in emerging, I would suggest to every one of you that we have to become the leaders we’re searching for. We become our leaders because we’re doing it now,” he proclaimed. “The process to alter has already begun. You can feel it.”.