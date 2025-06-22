Dua Lipa and Charli XCX Rock London with ‘360’ Performance

In an electrifying performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, Dua Lipa treated fans to a memorable night on her Radical Optimism world tour. The highlight of the evening was a surprise appearance by Charli XCX, who joined Lipa to perform the hit “360.” This collaboration underscored the tour’s vibrant energy and showcased the duo’s incredible stage presence.

### A Memorable Night in London

Dua Lipa continued her tradition of captivating surprise performances by bringing Charli XCX on stage for the second consecutive night at Wembley Stadium. Their rendition of “360,” a popular track from Charli XCX’s “Brat” album, had the crowd on their feet. Lipa introduced Charli with enthusiasm, stating, “So for this next song, I thought I’d bring a friend out. And let me tell you, she is the biggest brat.” The night before, Lipa surprised fans by performing Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity,” with Jay Kay joining her on stage.

### A Circle of Trust

In a previous Rolling Stone interview, Lipa discussed the importance of maintaining close relationships with fellow artists like Charli XCX and Tove Lo. “Those are just two solid, core girls who are really girls’ girls,” she noted. Their collaboration on Charli’s “Brat” remix album further solidifies their artistic bond. This partnership was evident in their dynamic Wembley performance, underscoring the strength and camaraderie within Lipa’s circle of friends.

### Surprises and Local Tributes

Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour has been filled with tributes to local artists. In Australia and New Zealand, she delivered covers of tracks by AC/DC, Lorde, and Kylie Minogue. Her concert series is known for its unexpected guest appearances, featuring artists like Troye Sivan, Tame Impala, and Crowded House’s Neil Finn. Each show offers a unique experience, with Lipa continuously pushing creative boundaries.

### Continuing the Journey

Lipa’s tour doesn’t stop at Wembley. She is set to perform in Liverpool and Dublin next, before making her way to North America. The North American leg kicks off with two shows in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena, followed by performances across the U.S., starting in Chicago on September 5 and 6. The tour promises to bring the same thrilling surprises and powerhouse performances to fans worldwide.

By seamlessly blending her own hits with iconic collaborations, Dua Lipa continues to captivate audiences, ensuring each concert is as unforgettable as the last.