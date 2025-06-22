Dua Lipa Surprises London Fans with Jamiroquai’s ‘Virtual Insanity’

In a dazzling celebration of music, Dua Lipa wowed her fans at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium by bringing out Jamiroquai for a special performance of their smash hit “Virtual Insanity.” This momentous collaboration was a highlight of her Radical Optimism tour, where Lipa continues paying tribute to influential local artists. The stunning rendition captivated the audience, making it an unforgettable night for the singer’s hometown crowd.

Dua Lipa’s London Homecoming Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour has been all about connecting with local musical legends, and her London performance was no exception. At Wembley Stadium, where she first performed a decade ago to just 350 people, she now stood in front of a staggering 70,000 fans. “It feels really, really special to be here tonight,” Lipa shared, reflecting on her incredible journey. This time, she introduced Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay, calling him a “trailblazer” who inspired her and significantly impacted British music.

The Unforgettable “Virtual Insanity” Performance As Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay joined Dua Lipa on stage, the audience erupted in applause. Dressed in his signature flamboyant hat, Kay brought an electrifying energy that perfectly complemented Lipa’s dynamic stage presence. Together, they delivered a breathtaking performance of “Virtual Insanity,” a track that remains an enduring classic since its 1996 release. The collaboration underscored Lipa’s commitment to celebrating musical pioneers while adding a fresh twist to the concert experience.

Dua Lipa’s Global Musical Tributes Throughout her tour, Dua Lipa has honored a diverse array of artists globally. In Australia and New Zealand, she thrilled audiences with covers of AC/DC, Lorde, and Kylie Minogue, even inviting special guests like Troye Sivan and Tame Impala. As she moved through Europe, this tradition continued, with memorable performances including Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” in Madrid. Each cover pays homage to the region’s musical legends, offering fans a unique and localized concert experience.