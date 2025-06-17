G-Dragon Brings World Tour Excitement to North America and Europe

G-Dragon, the celebrated “King of K-pop,” is setting the stage for an unforgettable musical journey as he adds North American and European dates to his highly awaited world tour. The international phenomenon, renowned for his role in the legendary boy group BigBang, is set to captivate audiences across new continents with his signature blend of music, fashion, and digital innovation. As excitement builds, fans from both sides of the Atlantic eagerly anticipate the star’s arrival.

Expanding the ÜBERMENSCH World Tour

The ÜBERMENSCH world tour, which G-Dragon kicked off in Seoul back in March, has been a monumental success. Originally covering key locations including Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, the tour is now venturing further. The North American leg begins with a performance at Newark’s Prudential Center on August 22, followed by shows at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on August 31, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on September 5. G-Dragon will then head to Paris for an electrifying performance at La Défense Arena on September 20.

A Legendary Return

Known for his groundbreaking performances, G-Dragon promises a “multi-sensory experience” for his shows, seamlessly merging music, fashion, and storytelling. The world tour shares its name with G-Dragon’s latest album, ÜBERMENSCH, which explores themes of personal introspection and transcendence. The earlier South Korean leg was a resounding success, with tickets selling out immediately, foreshadowing the high demand expected in North America and Europe.

An Icon of Influence

G-Dragon, born Kwon Ji-Yong, has been a pivotal figure in K-pop for nearly 20 years. Since his debut with BigBang in 2006, he has amassed a formidable fanbase. Younger K-pop artists often cite both G-Dragon and BigBang as foundational influences that shaped their own musical careers. His innovative artistry continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

Securing a Spot

Fans eager to witness G-Dragon’s performance can participate in a presale event for members of his official fan club starting Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, June 26, until 9:59 a.m. local time. General ticket sales begin on Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional details are available on G-Dragon’s official website, ensuring fans have all the information they need to secure their spot for this landmark tour.