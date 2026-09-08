DSW's Labor Day Sale: Grab 50% Off Fall Footwear

As summer winds down, now is the perfect time to refresh your footwear collection. DSW’s Labor Day sale is still in full swing, giving shoppers an excellent opportunity to snag some stylish shoes just in time for the fall season. With the current promotion offering BOGO 50% off qualifying shoes, it’s an excellent moment to invest in versatile styles from beloved brands like Dr. Martens and Steve Madden.

Discover the Fall Favorites

This season, chocolate brown, textured suede, and classic Mary Jane flats are at the forefront of fashion trends. The ability to purchase these coveted styles at DSW’s unbeatable prices—made even sweeter by the BOGO 50% off sale—has us excited to shop. These stylish shoes are sure to complement your wardrobe, pairing seamlessly with classic dresses and trendy sweaters alike.

Your Essential Footwear for the Season

Stock up on footwear that you’ll turn to throughout the fall and winter months. From chic flats to fashionable sneakers and elegant heels, DSW has something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to browse and shop the impressive selection of fall shoes that we can’t get enough of!