Dropkick Murphys Frontman Chats with Icons Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez

Ken Casey, the iconic frontman of Dropkick Murphys, has embarked on a new venture with his video interview series titled Home of the Brave Backstage. The first episode, which is now available, features an in-depth conversation with rock legend Bruce Springsteen. The series promises to delve into themes surrounding the Trump administration, the fight against authoritarianism, and perspectives on the future of American politics.

Conversations That Matter

In this inaugural episode, Springsteen shares his deeply rooted appreciation for the American ideal and reflects on the distance between the country’s current state and the American dream. “I just grew up with a deep love and respect for what the country could be,” he expresses. “And I believed it was part of my job to show the distance between American reality and the American dream. And to do my best to narrow that gap. That was my job here on planet Earth, if I had one.”

Future episodes of the series are set to include notable figures such as Joan Baez, Chuck D, and Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters, among others.

A Mission to Amplify Voices

The title Home of the Brave is derived from a nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of Americans who oppose the Trump administration. The organization produces content that includes everyday citizens speaking out against the president’s policies. Joining Casey in this venture are co-hosts former MPD officer Michael Fanone, who defended the Capitol during the events of January 6, 2021, and Sarah Longwell, a prominent member of the Home of the Brave advisory board.

Casey has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with artists like Springsteen, emphasizing the importance of their experiences in using their platforms to advocate for the people. In a statement, he said, “It was such a privilege to sit down and talk to such legendary talents and hear about their long history of using their music and their voice to speak up on behalf of the people.”