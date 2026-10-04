Bruce Springsteen Joins Dave Grohl to Honor Neil Young Live

This past weekend, Bruce Springsteen took the stage at the Power to the People Festival, delivering a memorable set that included an exceptional cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Accompanied by rock luminaries such as Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, and festival host Tom Morello, the performance marked a significant return for Springsteen, as it was his first live rendition of the track since 2004.

Powerful Collaborations Highlight the Evening

Springsteen’s set was packed with emotion and social commentary, featuring a mix of protest anthems. The only original song he performed was “Streets of Minneapolis,” while surprise appearances throughout the evening kept the audience on their toes. Notable among these was Joan Baez, who joined forces with Springsteen for a heartfelt cover of Bob Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom,” while Matthews and Nathaniel Rateliff delivered a powerful version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son”—a song Springsteen hadn’t performed live since 2009.

After the CCR classic, Springsteen invited Dave Grohl—who earlier took the stage with the Foo Fighters—to join him for the Neil Young anthem:







Star-Studded Set Concludes the Festival

The festival culminated in a rousing performance of John Lennon’s “Power to the People,” the namesake song of the event, and a full ensemble performance of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” This marked a fitting tribute to the festival’s theme of solidarity and activism.







Springsteen’s set was just one of many that featured surprise guests. Jack Black’s Black Sabbath tribute welcomed rock legend Geezer Butler, while Public Enemy brought out Anthrax’s Scott Ian for an electrifying rendition of “Bring the Noise.” Morello’s own set included collaborations with Serj Tankian and DMC, along with guest appearances from B-Real of Cypress Hill and Grohl, who rocked the crowd with a performance of Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite”:





