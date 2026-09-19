Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys Critiques Ed Sheeran's Actions

Ken Casey, the frontman of Dropkick Murphys, has publicly addressed the removal of Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour following the rapper’s onstage remarks supporting Palestinians and criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza. In an interview with Boston Public Radio, Casey expressed his concerns about the camaraderie among touring artists and the implications of Sheeran’s decision.

Brotherhood Among Musicians

Casey emphasized that being on tour is about “brotherhood, sisterhood, that’s family,” stating that the artists one brings on the road are integral to the experience. He remarked, “You live or die with the people you bring on the road. They’re your people.” This sentiment underscores the connection that musicians share, making the disconnection felt in Sheeran’s actions particularly jarring for Casey.

Taking a Stand

During the interview, Casey asserted that Sheeran’s choice to distance himself from Macklemore, despite the rapper’s legitimate message, did not sit well with him. He noted that “the fact that Ed Sheeran took the knee, no matter what the cause is,” was not reflective of how Dropkick Murphys would operate. His comments resonated with the audience, sparking applause at the taping.

The Role of Promoters

Casey further criticized the role of promoters in guiding what happens during performances, declaring, “The promoter is not what the people come to see.” Sheeran had previously stated that the decision to remove Macklemore stemmed from pressures from the promoter Messina Touring Group and various venues, a situation complicated by an alleged pressure campaign led by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Speaking Out Despite Consequences

Drawing from his own experiences, Casey mentioned that Dropkick Murphys has been vocal about their political views, even if it meant alienating part of their audience. He cited an instance at the Rocklahoma Festival where their comments against the Trump administration resulted in approximately 50 percent of the audience walking out. “I was told immediately afterwards that angered the owner of the site, and I’m sure we won’t get invited back,” he reflected.

The Importance of Beliefs

Casey reinforced the idea that standing up for one’s beliefs is essential for artists. He remarked, “All the artists I loved as a kid, no matter what, it was that they stand by what they sing about. Once you let that go, then you don’t have any worth in your music if you ask me.”

Macklemore’s Response