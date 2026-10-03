Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny Caught Holding Hands in L.A.

Actors Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny have officially confirmed their romantic relationship, captivating fans with their public display of affection in Los Angeles. The pair was spotted walking hand-in-hand on October 1, 2023, while enjoying a leisurely stroll, which included some subtle moments of PDA.

A Love Story in the Spotlight

Starkey, best known for his role in Outer Banks, and Spaeny, who stars in the upcoming film Priscilla, have been the subject of dating rumors since September. Their relationship seemed to gain traction when fans caught glimpses of them together in London, marking a significant turn after they began collaborating on their new project.

Deep Cuts: The Film That Brought Them Together

The two actors are currently working on Deep Cuts, an adaptation of Holly Brickley’s forthcoming novel set to release in 2025. Described as a “love story about two music-obsessed twentysomethings,” the film explores the complexities of ambition, belonging, and adulthood throughout the iconic 2000s decade. According to Deadline, the narrative delves into the messy realities that young adults face while navigating their aspirations.

Past Relationships and New Beginnings

Before sparking a romance with Spaeny, Starkey was rumored to be involved with his Hellraiser costar Odessa A’zion, though they never publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship. Now, as he and Spaeny step into the spotlight together, fans are eager to see where this new chapter leads.