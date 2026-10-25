Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Unexpected Co-Parenting Journey

In a rare display of harmony, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian showcased their amicable co-parenting relationship during a recent livestream event. The former couple, who share a daughter, Dream Kardashian, were featured in a segment of Chyna’s Kick livestream on October 24, providing insights into their family dynamics.

Co-Parenting Insights from the Livestream

During the livestream, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, received a call from Rob, which allowed them to share a moment of connection with viewers. “They keep asking me, ‘Where’s Dream?’ I’m like, ‘She’s in bed,’” she explained, revealing that their daughter was spending the night with her dad while Chyna was engaged in the live broadcast.

Rob chimed in, “Yeah, she’s in bed asleep. We just went to bed. Now it’s my turn,” sharing their routine as they prepared for the next day. It was evident that both parents are committed to ensuring Dream’s well-being and education, emphasizing their cooperative approach to parenting.

Smooth Communication and Support

The interaction also highlighted the respectful and supportive nature of their communication. Chyna reminded Rob of her upcoming trip, stating, “Oh, and just a reminder, I’m leaving tomorrow,” to which he responded, “Yeah, I know I got Dream all weekend.” This exchange not only illustrates their teamwork but also Chyna’s appreciation for Rob’s involvement, as she expressed, “Yay! Thank you. I appreciate you.”