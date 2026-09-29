Domino Kirke's Bold Stand Against Filming Intimate Scenes

Penn Badgley, known for his role in the hit series You, has been candid about his discomfort with filming sex scenes. In a 2025 interview with The Guardian, he expressed that these scenes often lack the authenticity and connection that real-life intimacy entails. “It’s just not the way sex happens,” he remarked, pointing out the unrealistic portrayals typically seen on screen, where “there’s no time for condoms, there’s no time for conversation. There’s no time for awkwardness, for real connection.”

Balancing Artistic Necessity and Personal Comfort

Despite his reservations, Badgley acknowledged that his stance on filming intimate scenes isn’t rigid. In the fifth and final season of You, he found himself engaging in passionate scenes, an evolution from his previous hesitations. “I had to throw that out the window,” he reflected in an interview with People. He emphasized that while his preference was to minimize such moments, they sometimes proved essential to the story being told.

Finding Meaning in Vulnerability

Badgley’s approach to intimate scenes is thoughtful; he seeks to ensure that any sexual content included serves a vital purpose within the narrative. “As I always said, I said, my desire is that least as possible, but if it’s necessary, that’s the show we all sign up to make,” he noted, underscoring the importance of deliberate and meaningful storytelling.

Insights from Other Celebrities

While Badgley’s perspective sheds light on the complexities of filming sex scenes, he is not alone in grappling with these dilemmas. Many celebrities have shared their own experiences and challenges accompanying intimate filming, revealing a shared striving for authenticity, consent, and artistic integrity.