Dominic Cooke to Helm Movie on Woman’s Unique Bond with Gorilla

Acclaimed British theater director Dominic Cooke, known for his recent work on the stage adaptation of “Game of Thrones: The Mad King,” is set to make his return to film with “John Daniel.” This project marks Cooke’s first feature since the 2020 spy thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Courier.”

Based on a True Story

“John Daniel,” which has been acquired for global sales by Cornerstone ahead of the American Film Market, tells the remarkable true story of an inspiring bond between an independent Englishwoman and a baby gorilla in the aftermath of World War I. The screenplay, crafted by Alexi Kaye Campbell, best known for “Woman in Gold,” draws inspiration from original home movie footage and photographs taken by locals in Uley, Gloucestershire, between 1918 and 1922.

Production Details

This film is a production of Genesius Pictures in collaboration with Edward Film Company, with BAFTA nominee Debbie Gray serving as a producer. Gray’s previous credits include “Good Luck to You Leo Grande” and “Mrs. Lowry & Son.” Currently in pre-production, principal photography is set to begin in the U.K. around mid-2027. To bring the gorilla character to life, the filmmakers will employ motion capture and visual effects technology, led by Loris Mantello and Maoris Creantor, known for their work on high-profile projects such as “The Lion King” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Storyline Overview

Set in the Cotswolds village of Uley, which is still healing from the ravages of war, “John Daniel” follows Alyce Cunningham, a woman who has isolated herself behind a facade of wit and resilience. Her life takes a turn when her audacious nephew impulsively rescues a baby gorilla from a London department store and places the responsibility of caring for him on Alyce. Reluctant yet compelled, she names the gorilla John Daniel, and as he integrates into village life—from classrooms to pubs—he gradually brings joy back into the heart of the grieving community. When fear and prejudice threaten his place in Uley, Alyce must confront her own boundaries and determine how far she will go to safeguard the creature that has opened her heart.

Creative Vision and Themes

“The moment I read this beautiful script by Alexi, I knew I wanted to be part of it,” said producer Debbie Gray. “It’s an extraordinary true story about a gorilla, but at its heart, it’s a story of love, hope, and human connection in the aftermath of war. At a time when the world can feel increasingly divided, this film reminds us of our capacity to heal, unite, and find compassion again.”

Director Dominic Cooke expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I am delighted to be attached to direct John Daniel – a beautiful, funny and profound story. Alexi’s script gets to the heart of the strange, necessary bonds between humans and animals. It shows how we sometimes need to surrender control in order to feel fully alive. I couldn’t be happier to be working with such committed and driven producers as Debbie Gray and the team at Cornerstone to bring this moving and hopeful true story to life.”

A Promising Future

“John Daniel” will be Cooke’s third feature film, following “The Courier” and his 2017 directorial debut “On Chesil Beach,” which was adapted from Ian McEwan’s Booker Prize-nominated novella and starred Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle.