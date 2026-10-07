Saoirse Ronan Claps Back at Bond Rumors About Jack Lowden

Recently, Saoirse Ronan opened up about how her husband, Jack Lowden, is dealing with the swirling rumors about his potential casting as the next James Bond. The couple, who share a busy life alongside their work, are keeping their focus on their day-to-day responsibilities rather than the speculation surrounding the iconic role.

Life Amidst the Rumors

Ronan shared insights during an interview with the Associated Press, emphasizing that thoughts of Lowden becoming the next 007 aren’t a frequent topic of conversation in their home. “It’s not really a subject that’s coming up in our house to be honest; the dog needs to be worked, the dinner needs to be made,” she remarked, highlighting their commitment to family life over Hollywood gossip.

A Growing Family and Shared Projects

The couple, who tied the knot in 2024, are reported to have welcomed their first child last year. They first appeared together on screen in the 2018 film “Mary Queen of Scots,” where Ronan portrayed the titular character and Lowden played her husband. At present, Ronan is busy shooting Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopic, where she takes on the role of Linda McCartney opposite Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney. Simultaneously, Lowden is featured in Apple TV’s spy dramedy “Slow Horses,” alongside Gary Oldman.

Oldman’s Comments Spark Speculation

The discussion around Lowden potentially taking on the Bond role gained traction after Gary Oldman suggested in a Canadian television appearance that his co-star could be on the shortlist for the part. “It’s been rumored that [Lowden] is on the shortlist,” Oldman commented. He added, “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Official Silence Amidst Anticipation

In response to the buzz, Amazon MGM Studios, the current custodians of the Bond franchise, declined to provide any comments. Following Oldman’s remarks, he appeared to backtrack, leaving fans and the media anxious for clarity on the future of the Bond series.

What’s Next for Bond?