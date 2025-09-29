Dolly Parton Delays Vegas Shows Due to Health Issues

Dolly Parton, renowned for her vibrant presence in the music industry, has decided to reschedule her much-anticipated Las Vegas concerts due to “health challenges.” The country icon made the difficult announcement, noting the necessity of undergoing medical procedures that have interrupted preparations for the shows.

Health Challenges Prompt Postponement

Dolly Parton shared with her fans on social media that she must postpone six performances originally planned for December at Caesars Palace. The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee expressed that these health challenges prevented her from fully preparing for the concerts.

In her message, Parton explained, “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.” She humorously added that it felt like a “100,000-mile check-up,” reassuring fans it’s not just another visit to her plastic surgeon.

Dolly’s Dedication to Her Fans

Parton emphasized her wish to deliver the high-energy performance her audiences have come to expect. Acknowledging the need for some recovery time, she stated, “I want to be at my best for you,” making it clear that the postponement is a step towards ensuring she’s ready to give her fans the show they deserve.

Addressing Concerns

Mindful of her fans’ possible worries, Parton openly addressed any concerns regarding her career. She assured everyone, “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.” With optimism, she added, “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures in life.”

Future Plans for Las Vegas Concerts

The concerts, initially scheduled for December 4 through 13 during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, marked Parton’s first performances in the city since 1993. While new dates haven’t been announced, original tickets will be honored. Fans also have the option to request refunds.

Ending her heartfelt message, Parton conveyed gratitude to her supporters: “I love you and thank you for understanding.”