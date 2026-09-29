Digger Defies Criticism: New Ad Urges Audiences to Judge Independently

With Tom Cruise‘s upcoming film “Digger” set to hit theaters on October 2, Warner Bros. is taking an unconventional approach to promote the movie amid mixed early reviews. The studio’s latest advertisement encourages moviegoers to “decide for yourself,” highlighting both glowing and critical reactions to the film.

Contrasting Opinions in New Ad

The ad features a striking juxtaposition of opinions, with terms like “Masterpiece” and “Unpleasant” appearing in the same frame. It also showcases descriptions like “Brilliant” versus “Baffling” and “Magnificent” against “Insufferable.” These contrasting sentiments come from film influencers who screened “Digger” ahead of the review embargo, which lifted on September 22.

A Narrative of Dual Perspectives

“Same film, different truth,” declares the advertisement, capturing the essence of the polarized reactions. In “Digger,” Cruise portrays an oil tycoon whose drilling activities instigate a climate crisis, marking a shift for the star as he steps out of his action-hero roles for the first time in nearly a decade. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film has generated sharp divides in early audience reactions.

Critics Weigh In

The advertisement’s launch came just an hour before critics were allowed to publish their reviews, possibly aiming to mitigate the potentially harsher critiques that were surfacing. Critics have not been overwhelmingly kind; for instance, Variety’s Owen Gleiberman described “Digger” as “so full of itself,” criticizing its hefty production budget, which exceeds $125 million, as a reflection of the filmmakers’ arrogance. “The movie cost north of $125 million to make, and that figure is not only too big to probably justify itself; it’s a testament to the arrogance of the filmmakers – to the assumption that we’ll turn out in droves for this ponderous absurdist lecture,” he wrote.

In his review, Bilge Ebiri from Vulture called the experience of watching the film “torturous,” while David Ehrlich from IndieWire labeled it a “surreal misfire,” ultimately assigning a C+ grade. The film currently holds a 52% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Final Call for Moviegoers