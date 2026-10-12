Jean Smart Celebrates Love as 'Hacks' Cast Comes Together

In a heartwarming celebration of love and friendship, Jean Smart officiated the wedding of her “Hacks” co-star Mark Indelicato to David Watson on Saturday. The joyous occasion was shared through various online videos, capturing the special moments and the reunion of the “Hacks” cast.

Wedding Ceremony Highlights

Jean Smart, well-known for her role in “Designing Women,” stood at the altar between the grooms, eloquently reading the declaration of intent. “Do you, Mark Anthony Indelicato, take David Joel Watson to be your lawfully wedded husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward, in sickness, in health, for richer, for poorer, as long as you both shall live?” she asked with grace, as seen in clips shared by Johnny Sibilly and Hannah Einbinder.

After Indelicato agreed, Smart, aged 75, declared, “Then by the power vested in me by American Marriage Ministers, I now pronounce you husband and husband.” The couple, both dressed in elegant black suits with white collared shirts, celebrated their union with a passionate kiss.

Dancing the Night Away

The celebration continued as Indelicato and Watson took to the dance floor, sharing their first dance to Paul McCrane’s romantic tune, “Is It Okay If I Call You Mine?” The atmosphere was filled with joy and laughter as guests enjoyed the festivities.

Hacks Cast Reunites

The wedding saw several familiar faces from “Hacks” in attendance, including Meg Stalter and Poppy Liu, along with the show’s co-creators, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. Downs, who played agent Jimmy LuSaque Jr. on the series, shared a group photo on his Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Congratulations @markindelicato & David. Hacks fam 4eva.”

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