Debby Ryan Opens Up About Her Devastating Brain Injury

Debby Ryan, a well-known actress celebrated for her roles on the Disney Channel, has shared her experiences with a “life-altering brain injury” she sustained a few years ago. In a candid interview part of the Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals video series, Ryan opened up about her long struggle with debilitating migraines, referring to herself as a “migraine warrior.”

A Challenging Journey

Reflecting on her health challenges, Ryan explained, “I had a pretty crazy life-altering brain injury a few years ago, and I was out of commission for like six months, and I went to this neurological rehab for like six months.” She detailed her journey through unconventional treatments, stating that she had undergone some “fringe science treatment that was like really sci-fi and crazy,” which she pursued multiple times.

The Aftermath of Injury

Known for her roles in Suite Life on Deck and Jessie, Ryan revealed that while the treatments enabled her to get “back online,” there were certain aspects of her cognition that did not fully return. She described her brain injury as resulting from “sustained shaking over a minute of time,” indicating a clear distinction between “pre-incident Debby and post-incident Debby.” She noted that things became considerably worse after her fifth concussion.

Living with Migraines

Due to her condition, Ryan has found that she “can see better and think better with my eyes closed” because the surrounding world can feel overwhelmingly bright and noisy. “The visual data that I am taking in can be so distracting and so loud,” she shared, highlighting how these factors exacerbated her migraines. Ryan expressed appreciation for the support she has received, conveying gratitude for her “amazing team of people around me who sort of reminded me who I am and was and also held a lot of space for that to change, potentially permanently, and love me through that.”

Personal Life