David Harbour and John Cena Lead Hilarious Family Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Season is gearing up to produce The Family Disappears, a new comedy helmed by Jonatan Etzler, the director known for Bad Apples. The film stars two-time Emmy winner David Harbour alongside Emmy nominee John Cena.

Plot Overview

Based on an original script by Brendan O’Hare that incorporates thriller elements, The Family Disappears centers around an overworked father who returns home from a work trip only to discover that his family has vanished. In the midst of this mystery, a newcomer has inexplicably purchased and moved into their home.

Production Details

Fifth Season, the studio behind this intriguing project, has secured producers Nick Weidenfeld through Friends Night and Alexis Garcia through CAT5, who previously collaborated on the comedy Friendship starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. Production for The Family Disappears is set to commence in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 10.

Cast Insights

Harbour is fresh off a successful Emmy season with his performance in HBO’s darkly comedic series DTF St. Louis, where he stars alongside Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini. The series has garnered critical acclaim, winning seven Emmy awards out of thirteen nominations. Harbour is also concluding his role in the beloved series Stranger Things and has a packed schedule ahead, featuring projects like Courteney Cox’s thriller Evil Genius, Violent Night 2, and A Head Full of Ghosts, amongst others. He is represented by WME, Untitled, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Meanwhile, Cena recently earned his first Emmy nomination as an executive producer for Prime Video’s action-packed comedy Heads of State, in which he also stars alongside Idris Elba. His recent works include Coyote vs. Acme and the Netflix comedy Little Brother. Upcoming films for Cena include Sam Hargrave’s Apple original Matchbox the Movie and the Netflix project One Attempt Remaining, where he appears alongside Jennifer Garner. Cena is represented by WME, Intenta, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Creative Team

Jonatan Etzler, a Swedish filmmaker recognized for his critically acclaimed dark comedy Bad Apples starring Saoirse Ronan, will direct The Family Disappears. He has also directed the Swedish Netflix original One More Time and various shorts, in addition to working on the HBO series Beartown. Etzler’s representation includes CAA, Lark, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.

Brendan O’Hare, the writer of The Family Disappears, is known for co-creating the animated special Eggland and scripting the podcast This Is Branchburg for Adult Swim. His writing credits also extend to series on Netflix and HBO, as well as contributions to platforms like The New Yorker and Clickhole. O’Hare is represented by UTA and Entertainment 360.

Upcoming Projects from Fifth Season