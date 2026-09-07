David Harbour Reflects on Reuniting with Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are set to reunite as a father-daughter pair in an exciting new Netflix project, rekindling the chemistry that captivated audiences during their time on Stranger Things. After an extraordinary 10-year partnership on the hit show, Harbour expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating again, quipping that they “can’t get enough” of each other.

A Bond That Transcends Time

At the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 6, Harbour shared his thoughts on the enduring strength of their on-screen relationship. “I go anywhere in the world and people know the relationship of Hopper and Eleven,” he stated in an exclusive interview with E! News. He emphasized the special nature of their bond, acknowledging how well it resonated with fans.

Building on a Unique Dynamic

Although Stranger Things concluded in 2025 after five successful seasons, Harbour is eager to utilize the dynamic they developed to explore new narratives. “I still wanted to use the building blocks of the dynamic between me and her to explore other stories and build something that was really unique and original,” he said, illustrating his desire to create fresh content while honoring their shared history.

A Collaborative Relationship

Harbour spoke candidly about the collaborative spirit that defines their partnership. “It really is a working relationship, where we love what we bring out in each other,” he explained. Both actors understand the importance of being in service of a greater story, and they know how to navigate discussions to elevate their performances.

Rumors and Reality

Addressing rumors of an on-set feud that circulated earlier in June, Harbour reiterated his affection for Brown, stating, “I love what we have together and I love to be able to see her on a daily basis.” His remarks reflect a genuine camaraderie that has grown stronger over the years, dispelling any misconceptions about their relationship.