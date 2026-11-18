In a recent conversation at the New York Times DealBook conference, Skydance CEO David Ellison addressed a variety of misconceptions surrounding his company and its projects, specifically denying rumors that the long-anticipated Rush Hour 4 was greenlit due to pressure from Donald Trump. Ellison emphasized that these claims are “made-up stories,” seeking to clarify the circumstances surrounding the film’s development.

Clarifying the Rumors

The speculation regarding Rush Hour 4 emerged during discussions about the $110 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, which was finalized last month. Ellison confirmed the project’s existence but clarified that it began when studio head Josh Greenstein pitched the idea to him directly. “That is the first conversation we had about Rush Hour 4,” he stated.

These rumors intensified because the prior installment, Rush Hour 3, was considered a misfire, weighed down by substantial talent costs and starring scandal-plagued director Brett Ratner, who had been absent from Hollywood for nearly a decade since directing a documentary series about Melania Trump.

Addressing Ties with Taylor Sheridan

Ellison was also questioned about the impact of Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the hit series Yellowstone, who is set to begin a new overall deal with NBCUniversal. This shift poses a challenge for Paramount, as it heavily relies on Sheridan’s work for its success. In response, Ellison expressed his respect for Sheridan, noting their recent conversation where Sheridan is currently busy writing a Call of Duty project with Pete Berg, which Ellison believes could launch a significant new franchise.

Despite Sheridan’s departure, Ellison remains optimistic about their relationship. “We want to continue to have a great relationship with them in the future. But at the end of the day, if Taylor made a decision, we respect that decision,” he affirmed. When pressed about personal regrets regarding Sheridan’s shift to NBCUniversal, he reiterated his admiration for Sheridan’s talent, stating, “I think he’s one of the most prolific and most talented storytellers of his generation.”