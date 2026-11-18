Robert Pattinson‘s recent casting as the next James Bond has generated a wave of excitement and curiosity about the selection process. As the world speculates on what Pattinson will bring to the iconic role, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has shed light on the rigorous journey that led to the decision.

The Final Decision Came Down to the Wire

Bezos shared insights at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event, revealing that the casting decision was made just days before the public announcement. “We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday [Nov. 13],” he stated. This timeline highlights the intense scrutiny and consideration that went into selecting the next actor to portray the beloved secret agent.

A Competitive Selection Process

The casting process featured a highly competitive field, with an initial group of candidates eventually narrowed down to five finalists. Among those rumored to be in contention with Pattinson were Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Jacob Elordi, and Callum Turner. The selection involved what Bezos described as “real, old-fashioned screen tests” that added a layer of authenticity to the evaluation process.

Acting Tests on Set

Each of the five finalists underwent comprehensive screen testing that included performing scenes in full costume and on constructed sets, alongside other actors. Bezos elaborated, “We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists,” emphasizing the depth of the testing phase. Following these sessions, the selection team convened to review the tests, dedicating several hours to deliberations before arriving at their final choice.

Looking Forward to Pattinson as Bond