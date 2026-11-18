Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the emotional journey following her painful divorce from Ben Affleck, more than two years after their separation. The renowned singer and actress reflected on her past relationship and expressed her views on love and self-discovery during her appearance on the Nov. 17 episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, hosted by Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky.

Moving Forward from Heartbreak

In her candid conversation, Lopez described her divorce as “such a hard, disappointing last situation on every level.” She emphasized her determination to move on, stating, “I’m done with that part of my life,” while also acknowledging the weight of their breakup. Despite the challenges, she conveyed a sense of peace with herself, suggesting she’s not closed off to future romantic possibilities.

Reflections on Love and Self-Acceptance

Lopez, who is now 57 and the mother of 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, shared insights into her past relationships. “I was a serial monogamist, one after the other, trying to find the thing, hoping that this was it,” she admitted. This reflection showcases her growth and the realization that she needs to prioritize her own happiness and well-being before seeking new love.

Empowering Others Through Experience

With her experience navigating divorce, Lopez is now offering support and advice to others who are in similar situations. She hopes to empower those facing the emotional challenges that accompany the end of a significant relationship. Her journey highlights the importance of self-acceptance and personal growth during times of heartbreak.