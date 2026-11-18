In the eclectic world of contemporary music, few bands capture the essence of originality quite like Man/Woman/Chainsaw. Emerging from London, this six-member collective has already made waves with their genre-defying sound and captivating performances, garnering attention from audiences across the Atlantic.

A Band With a Unique Name

However, one topic the band prefers to avoid is the story behind their name. Frontwoman Vera Leppänen warns, “Don’t do it, we’ve heard that one so many times.” Her bandmate, Billy Doyle, shakes his head in agreement, expressing irritation at the repetitive question. “It’s so annoying,” he adds, with Billy Ward chiming in, “Don’t ask about the name.” It seems that while they’re proud of their musical identity, the intricacies of their nomenclature aren’t as alluring as their artistry.

A Debut Album Like No Other

Their debut album, Cannonball, showcases a sound that fuses various genres, from vulnerable folk to hard-hitting rock, all the while incorporating elements of classical music and dance. According to critics, this audacious blend works beautifully, making each listen feel like a new experience. In March 2025, after witnessing their live performance at South By Southwest, we remarked on their innovative approach, describing them as “a young band in the process of inventing something ecstatically new.” Cannonball embodies that vision, marking one of the most remarkable debuts of the year.

Cultivating an American Audience

Post their first-ever New York show, the band met in a cozy coffee shop in Bed-Stuy with journalists from Rolling Stone. Amid the casual conversations, Leppänen remarked, “America’s so far away for us, and they know our songs.” This sentiment was echoed by Clio Starwood, who noted the music has indeed crossed the pond, with Ward sharing an amusing encounter where he overheard American fans discussing their admiration for the band: “So I’m a really big Chainsaw fan…”

Electric Live Shows

Their U.S. tour continued the next day at a Halloween-themed show where the atmosphere was electric. The band delivered a spirited performance, with Ward and Leppänen taking command as they alternated between gritty punk energy and soaring melodies. Tracks like “The Thing” and “Nosedive,” their most popular song with nearly 2.5 million Spotify streams, had the audience in a frenzy. By the end of the night, the crowd was quite literally jumping. It’s clear why Man/Woman/Chainsaw is garnering a loyal fanbase both at home and abroad.

The Band’s Origin Story

The foundation of Man/Woman/Chainsaw was laid seven years ago at the prestigious BRIT School, where Leppänen and Ward first crossed paths at age 14. Over the years, they assembled a talented lineup and began performing at local pubs. “We’d be in school, and Billy and Vera would come up to me at lunch and be like, ‘Do you want to go play the fucking Amersham Arms tonight?’” recalls Emmie-Mae Avery. As they transitioned from high school to a full-fledged band, they garnered attention for their wild performances.

Collaborative Creativity

Their eclectic sound reflects a democratic writing style, where every member’s ideas are valued. Starwood aptly describes it as “the cocktail combination of six brains.” While they draw inspiration from various pop acts, Ward highlights the importance of catchy choruses as a core element in rock. “A lot of the best rock music… has great pop choruses. That’s something that makes a song good.”

After two years of crafting their debut, they recorded Cannonball at RAK Studios in the summer of 2025. Amid their creative process, Leppänen even wrote papers on diverse music topics for her university courses. “If people want to know if we’re a good band, the answer is yeah, we got a good mark,” Starwood proudly asserts.

Many of the album’s tracks originated from group jams, including the uplifting opening anthem “Only Girl.” Others, like “Still Angry,” emerged from individual contributions such as voice notes sent by Leppänen. Their collaborative spirit shines in the creation of “Nosedive,” which blends gentle melodies with a captivating arrangement, a product of focused teamwork.

The Future is Bright