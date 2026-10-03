Dave Grohl Fulfills Childhood Dream as He Joins AC/DC

In an electrifying moment that resonated with fans and rock enthusiasts, Dave Grohl fulfilled a childhood dream when he shared the stage with AC/DC at MetLife Stadium on Friday night, performing the iconic anthem “Highway to Hell.” This remarkable appearance was a highlight of AC/DC’s ongoing “PWR UP” tour, which has captivated audiences across the nation.
A Dream Realized
Grohl and his band, the Foo Fighters, served as surprise openers for the evening, marking this as the second occasion the iconic rock group has taken on this role during the tour. While addressing the audience, Grohl reflected on a pivotal moment from his youth that shaped his path toward becoming a rock musician. He vividly recalled watching AC/DC’s Let There Be Rock concert film at the age of 11, which left an indelible mark on his aspirations. “At 11 years old, I didn’t know that rock and roll could be like that. I didn’t know that rock and roll was sweat, and blood, and fucking tears, and every ounce of energy you have — Phil Rudd breaking snare drums and Angus sucking oxygen on the side of the stage,” Grohl stated, capturing the intensity of his formative experience. “I saw that movie when I was 11 years old, and I was like, ‘I wanna do that for the rest of my fucking life.’”
Iconic Performance
The collaboration on “Highway to Hell” not only thrilled attendees but also embodied the spirit of rock’s enduring legacy, highlighting Grohl’s longstanding admiration for AC/DC. It’s moments like these that remind fans of the powerful connections forged through music, as one of rock’s most respected figures fulfilled his lifelong dream on stage.