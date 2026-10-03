Dave Grohl Fulfills Childhood Dream as He Joins AC/DC

A Dream Realized

Grohl and his band, the Foo Fighters, served as surprise openers for the evening, marking this as the second occasion the iconic rock group has taken on this role during the tour. While addressing the audience, Grohl reflected on a pivotal moment from his youth that shaped his path toward becoming a rock musician. He vividly recalled watching AC/DC’s Let There Be Rock concert film at the age of 11, which left an indelible mark on his aspirations. “At 11 years old, I didn’t know that rock and roll could be like that. I didn’t know that rock and roll was sweat, and blood, and fucking tears, and every ounce of energy you have — Phil Rudd breaking snare drums and Angus sucking oxygen on the side of the stage,” Grohl stated, capturing the intensity of his formative experience. “I saw that movie when I was 11 years old, and I was like, ‘I wanna do that for the rest of my fucking life.’”