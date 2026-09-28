Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum Celebrate New Baby at VMAs

After weathering personal storms together, Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum returned to the spotlight for a stylish date night at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Two years have passed since the Foo Fighters frontman opened up about fathering a child outside their marriage, but the couple appears stronger than ever, showcasing their enduring bond amidst the glamour of the award show.

A Night to Remember

The long-married duo, who have celebrated over 20 years together and share three daughters—Violet (20), Harper (17), and Ophelia (12)—dazzled onlookers with their coordinated all-black ensembles. Grohl opted for black pants and a turtleneck, completing his look with a stylish leather jacket. Blum, radiant beside him, wore a chic black dress with a bubble skirt, paired effortlessly with black heels and minimal jewelry.

A Special Honor

This year’s VMAs also marked a significant moment for Grohl as he took to the stage alongside the remaining members of Nirvana, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear. The trio received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, which stands as the ceremony’s highest honor. During their heartfelt acceptance speech, they paid tribute to Kurt Cobain, Nirvana’s iconic frontman who tragically passed away in 1994 at just 27 years old.