Dave Bautista's Astonishing Makeover for God of War Series

Dave Bautista is fully committing to his role as Kratos in Prime Video‘s upcoming God of War series, showcasing a remarkable physical transformation as he prepares for the iconic character.

Training Hard for Kratos

In a recent Instagram post, Bautista shared a video of himself flexing his muscles and letting out a primal scream, emphasizing his dedication to the role. “3rd week in to weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin a bike! LFG!” he wrote in the caption, highlighting the intensity of his training regime.

A Shift in Physique

The former WWE star has notably slimmed down in recent years, trading his once-powerhouse physique for a more toned appearance in roles like The Killer’s Game, Trap House, and The Wrecking Crew. However, his transformation for God of War marks a return to a more muscular build as he prepares to embody the fierce Spartan warrior.

Cast Changes and Storyline

Last month, it was announced that Bautista would be taking over the lead role from Ryan Hurst, who suffered a bicep injury while performing a stunt. Joining Bautista in the series are a talented cast including Callum Vinson, Mandy Patinkin, Ed Skrein, Max Parker, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Teresa Palmer, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka, and Danny Woodburn.

The Heart of the Series

The show will follow the journey of father and son duo, Kratos and Atreus, as they spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. The story will delve into Kratos’s attempts to guide his son to become a better god, while Atreus aims to teach his father how to be a better human. The narrative primarily draws from the franchise’s most recent installments, where Atreus is introduced as a pivotal character.

Upcoming Production