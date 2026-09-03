Dave Bautista Reveals Stunning Transformation as Kratos

Dave Bautista is diving into a rigorous training regimen to transform into the powerful Greek hero Kratos for the upcoming adaptation of the acclaimed “God of War” video game. Sharing his workout journey, Bautista recently posted a video of himself flexing his muscles in the gym, revealing that he is three weeks into his weight training program with two more months to go.

Training for the Role

In his social media update, Bautista expressed his excitement, stating, “Third week in to weight training again. Two more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin’ a bike!” The video captured him delivering a Kratos-inspired roar in front of the camera, all while energetic music played in the background.

Behind the Scenes of God of War

Bautista’s commitment to the role follows a recent casting change after Ryan Hurst, the original actor set to portray Kratos, suffered an on-set injury. Hurst sustained a torn bicep that required surgery, prompting Prime Video to recast the role to avoid significant delays in production. Bautista officially signed on for the part on August 20, and all scenes featuring Hurst will need to be reshot with Bautista.

Filming for the series began in Vancouver earlier this year, but due to the recasting, the production timeline has adjusted. Prime Video has committed to a two-season order for “God of War,” with both seasons expected to be filmed back-to-back.

The Storyline and Characters

The series will delve into the narratives of the two most recent “God of War” games, presenting a storyline where Kratos must navigate fatherhood while battling the gods of the Norse pantheon. According to the logline, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.” Young actor Callum Vinson will portray Atreus, adding a fresh perspective to the storytelling.

Bautista’s Background and Upcoming Projects