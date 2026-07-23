Darren Aronofsky-Backed AI Studio Primordial Soup Stuns with $15M

Darren Aronofsky’s experimental studio Primordial Soup is turning to external investors to fund its next phase of AI-driven filmmaking. The move follows a year of collaborations and early projects that blend generative tools with traditional production methods.
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Fundraising details
Darren Aronofsky has showcased the work his new AI-forward studio Primordial Soup can do. Now he wants more money to do it.
The company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week that it was seeking to raise $15 million in cash in exchange for equity in the studio. The filing lists Aronofsky and his producing partner Dylan Golden as chief executives in the venture, and it stated that Primordial Soup has so far sold just over $11 million in equity this month.
A spokesperson for Aronofsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The effort underscores Aronofsky’s ambitions in the space, with the “Requiem for a Dream” and “Black Swan” director’s studio hiring for a “Head of Studio” and multiple “Generative Artists” to work on AI-focused projects. Primordial Soup launched a year ago and partnered with Google’s DeepMind unit to produce multiple short films, with each filmmaker receiving mentorship by Aronofsky and the DeepMind team.
“Filmmaking has always been driven by technology,” Aronofsky said in a statement at the time. “After the Lumiere brothers and Edison’s ground-breaking invention, filmmakers unleashed the hidden storytelling power of cameras. Later technological breakthroughs — sound, color, VFX — allowed us to tell stories in ways that couldn’t be told before. Today is no different. Now is the moment to explore these new tools and shape them for the future of storytelling.”
Since the launch, Primordial Soup developed animated series “On This Day… 1776,” which used a hybrid model of AI tools and traditional filmmaking methods. to recreate moments throughout the year America was founded.
What the raise would fund
According to the SEC filing, Primordial Soup is offering equity to bring in up to $15 million in cash. The company already reports having sold just over $11 million in equity this month, and lists Aronofsky and producer Dylan Golden as the studio’s chief executives. The filing frames the fundraising as a step toward scaling the studio’s AI-forward slate.
Studio ambitions and partnerships
Primordial Soup has positioned itself at the intersection of filmmaking and generative AI, advertising hires for roles such as a “Head of Studio” and multiple “Generative Artists.” Launched a year ago, the studio entered a collaboration with Google’s DeepMind to produce several short films; each filmmaker involved received mentorship from Aronofsky and the DeepMind team.
Creative philosophy and projects
Aronofsky has framed the studio’s work as a continuation of filmmaking’s long history of technological innovation. In his statement, he compared today’s generative tools to earlier breakthroughs — from the Lumiere brothers and Edison to sound, color and VFX — arguing that new technologies open storytelling possibilities. Primordial Soup’s recent output includes the animated series “On This Day… 1776,” which blends AI tools with traditional methods to recreate moments from America’s founding year.
A spokesperson for Aronofsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment.