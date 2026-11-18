The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards has announced its esteemed jury panel for the 2027 edition, revealing a lineup of industry veterans poised to evaluate the work of emerging filmmakers.

Distinguished Jury Members

The jury boasts an impressive roster, including Alan Hawkins, the director of Sony Pictures Animation, known for his work on “The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania” and as the head of character animation for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.” Joining him are Roy Lee, the influential producer and founder of Vertigo Entertainment, recognized for films like “The Ring” and “The Departed”; renowned cinematographer Christopher Ross, who has lent his expertise to notable projects such as “Shōgun” and “Yesterday”; filmmaker Dana Adam Shapiro, known for his documentaries “Murderball” and “Better Angels”; and director Justin Chadwick, celebrated for works including “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” Notably, Chadwick returns as the jury chair for the fifth consecutive year.

Insights from the Jury Chair

In a statement, Chadwick expressed his excitement about the unknown talent awaiting discovery, stating, “Every year, the shortlist reminds us of the remarkable filmmaking talent out there waiting to be uncovered. Last year’s filmmakers arrived in Los Angeles from every corner of the world and left with relationships and insights that will continue to shape and further their careers for years to come.”

New Categories and Opportunities

This year’s awards introduce an innovative Immersive category, presented by Meta, which invites submissions of short films in 3D, 180°, and 360° formats across various genres, including fiction, non-fiction, live-action, and animation. Additionally, in collaboration with Snapdragon, the Snapdragon Shorts Award will provide $10,000 each to five shortlisted filmmakers, along with a cutting-edge Snapdragon-powered filmmaking kit, comprising a smartphone, PC, and smart glasses, to facilitate the creation of an original short film.

Event Details and Submission Information